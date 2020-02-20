022720_cap_46honor CapeMayCountySamanthaDownes

From left: State Board of Agriculture President August Wuillermin, Samantha Downes, Senate President Stephen Sweeney and NJDA Secretary Douglas Fisher.

 PROVIDED / JEFF WOLFE

Samantha Downes, a Cape May County Outstanding 4-H Member, was honored during the Joint Agricultural Convention Dinner Banquet at the State Agricultural Convention last week. 

