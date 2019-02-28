MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Cape May County Department of Human Services, Division of Social Services office at 4005 Route 9 South in Rio Grande will soon start staying open later one evening a week.
Begining Tuesday, March 5, the Division of Social Services will be open until 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday evening with the exception of Christmas Eve and county holidays falling on a Tuesday.
The Division of Social Services administers benefit programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, Aged Blind and Disabled and New Jersey Family Care Medicaid, Work First New Jersey, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, General Assistance and Emergency Assistance. Most services, including the call center, will be available Tuesday evenings. Child Support staff will be available on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
The Division of Social Services is targeting working consumers who find it difficult, due to work commitments, to schedule appointments prior to the normal 4:30 p.m. closing time. Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson stated, “We have recognized a need to extend the hours at the Division of Social Services to accommodate consumers beyond the standard workday. I am pleased that we can offer this higher level of customer service to our community.”