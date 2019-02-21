CAPE MAY — This winter’s Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities Lunch & Learn series will include informative and illustrated talks on popular topics of history, culture and the arts through March 27.
The March 6, March 13, March 20, and March 27 presentations will begin at noon at Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May. Admission is free for students and MAC members, and $5 for nonmembers. Guests should bring a bagged lunch.
March 23 and April 13 presentations will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Lucky Bones Restaurant, 1200 Route 109, Cape May, and are limited events. Admission is $20 and includes a buffet luncheon and lecture. Beverages may be purchased separately.
Upcoming topics are:
• Wednesday, March 6: The Amelia Earhart Mystery, with Mark Allen — The mystery of the disappearance of famed aviatrix Earhart still fascinates people today and has engaged the curiosity and doggedness of presenter Allen since he was a boy. Allen presents this well-researched, illustrated lecture that explores this mystery in depth and seeks to answer the question, “What happened to Amelia Earhart?”
• Wednesday, March 13: Victorian Women of Music, with Rich Chiemingo — The 19th century produced many outstanding women musical performers and composers. Chiemingo presents this sight and sound lecture that will introduce you to these extraordinary women and their music.
• Wednesday, March 20: Dr. Anna Hand, Pioneering Woman in Victorian Medicine, with Dory Coe — Cape May’s first female physician, Hand, who was a protégé of Cape May’s Dr. Emlen Physick, gives an overview of the state of Victorian medicine and the challenges she faced as a pioneering woman in medicine. Dory Coe will portray Hand in this interpretative presentation.
• Saturday, March 23: Charting the Course, with Mary Stewart, a limited event at Lucky Bones — Stewart presents a look at seven women who led the way to equality and suffrage for women: Lucretia Mott, Sarah Josepha Hale, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Amelia Bloomer, Lucy Stone, Susan B. Anthony and Alice Paul.
• Wednesday, March 27: Music of the World’s Fairs, with Rich Chiemingo — Chiemingo will introduce you to the music of the World’s Fairs, from the 1876 Centennial Celebration in Philadelphia to the 1939 World’s Fair in New York. Music and information will be presented about these landmarks in American history.
• Saturday, April 13: Victorian Fathers of Science Fiction and Horror, with Melissa Palmer, a limited event at Lucky Bones — Palmer will bring to the table an in-depth look at how Victorian ideals brought about two of the most influential genres in modern literature, and how writers such as H.G. Wells, Jules Verne, Edgar Allan Poe and Charles Dickens used science and the supernatural to make bold social commentary on the world around them.
The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. MAC membership is open to all.
For information about MAC’s year-round schedule of tours, festivals and special events, call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278, or see capemaymac.org.