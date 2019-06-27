CAPE MAY, NJ- The Cape May Recreation Department is holding Summer Swim Programs and Lessons beginning July 8th, 2019 at the Cape May City Elementary School Pool located at 921 Lafayette Street, Cape May, New Jersey.
Registration is now open for swim lessons, which include Tot & Parent, Preschool Level 1-2-3 (suggested for ages 4 to 6 year olds) and Learn-to-Swim Level 1-2-3 (suggested for ages 7 to 12 year olds.) Lessons are Monday through Friday and are $80 for a week-long session. There are limited class sizes, so register now at Cape May Convention Hall located at 714 Beach Avenue.
The swim programs also include Aqua Cardio Pump, Aqua Yoga, Adult Lap Swim & Water Walking, Senior Swim and Family Swim. All programs are $5 and Senior Swim is $2. Aquatic Punch Cards and Senior Swim Discount Cards are available for purchase at the Cape May Elementary School Pool during pool hours.
For pool schedule, visit CapeMayCity.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Twitter @capemaycity.