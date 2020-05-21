CAPE MAY — The partners from Cape May Strong announce “Window Shopping Weekend” will be held in Cape May and West Cape May frin 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25. The event was developed to help retail businesses that have been forced to close since the COVID-19 pandemic. With New Jersey Governor Murphy’s recent Executive Order #142 which allows curbside pickup at non-essential retail businesses, traditional shopping methods needed to be adapted.
“Our business community is facing an unprecedented economic crisis.” Stated Cape May Mayor Chuck Lear, “I applaud the efforts of the Cape May Strong Task Force and their creative approaches to help stimulate our local economy and adapt in a positive way to the new restrictions that are in place for our health and safety.”
The weekend will highlight retail shops throughout Cape May and West Cape May that will have their windows decorated with featured products and shopping information for curbside pickup or delivery. All store owners will have safety and social distancing protocols in place.
For further information, please visit CapeMayStrong.org. Follow at www.facebook.com/capemaystrong or on Twitter@capemaystrong.
#CapeMayStrong is a collaborative project of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, the City of Cape May, and Cape May Community Partners. Our mission is to provide support and guidance to all local residents, seasonal homeowners, businesses, and visitors in Cape May, while keeping our community informed as we all navigate the evolving COVID-19 situation.
