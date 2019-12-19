121919_cap_pledge Auxiliary 1.5 M Surgery Center Pledge

Shown are, from left, back row, Thomas J. Piratzky, CFRE, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation; Dan Borowski, treasurer, Cape Regional Auxiliary; Claire Paugh, first vice president, Cape Regional Auxiliary; Anne Hassel, second vice president, Cape Regional Auxiliary; Noreen DiPadova, secretary, Cape Regional Auxiliary; and front row, Marie Sluberski, past president, Cape Regional Auxiliary; Marge Carter, president, Cape Regional Auxiliary; Vicki Heebner, outgoing president, Cape Regional Auxiliary; Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO, Cape Regional Health System.

 Susan Staeger / PROVIDED

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Auxiliary announced earlier this month a pledge of $1.5 million in support of the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center at Cape Regional Medical Center.

“The Cape Regional Auxiliary Board is pleased to pledge $1.5 million in support of the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center. We are hopeful that with the continued efforts of our dedicated auxilians and the generous support of our community, our ten-year pledge will be fulfilled much sooner,” said Marge Carter, president of the Cape Regional Auxiliary. “We greatly appreciate the community support we receive for all of our events and the on-going support of donations and purchases at our two EtCetera Shops. I look forward to working with our talented auxilians, who continue to give unwavering support to our medical center and auxiliary.”

“On behalf of the Cape Regional Health System board of trustees and team members, thank you to the Cape Regional Auxiliary for their dedication and commitment to Cape Regional as we continue to expand to provide the highest quality care to our residents and visitors,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System. “Their support of our Ambulatory Surgery Center Capital Campaign, Building a Healthier Tomorrow, is truly inspirational.”

In May, 2019, Cape Regional Health System broke ground on the construction of a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center on the medical center’s campus in Cape May Court House. The center is designed with the optimal patient experience in mind and every aspect of the 19,000-square foot surgery center focuses on the enhancement of each patient’s comfort and care. Construction will be complete in the summer of 2020.

Load comments