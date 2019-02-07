EGG HARBOR CITY — A team of four students from Cedar Creek High School captured the Atlantic County Consumer Bowl on Monday, Jan. 28.
The competition included five other Atlantic County high schools and was held at the winning team’s school in Egg Harbor City.
The event included two rounds with three schools competing in each round. In the first round Egg Harbor Township High School emerged victorious defeating teams from Buena Regional High School and Saint Joseph’s High School.
Cedar Creek gained entry into the final by besting its fellow Greater Egg Harbor Regional High Schools, Oakcrest High School and Absegami High School. Cedar Creek then defeated Egg Harbor Township in the final to earn the title.
This is the fifth consecutive year that Cedar Creek has won the local title. Last year the team went on to capture the state championship as well. Seniors Allyson Schlee, the team captain, and Saad Ayub were members of last year’s team. They are joined this year by sophomores Dylan Vergara and Matthew McCollum. Their adviser is geometry and linear algebra teacher John Gazo.
“I’m really proud of my teammates,” said Allyson, who plans to study statistics next year at the College of New Jersey. “I am so excited to go back to the regionals.”
The regional competition will take place at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center in Westhampton on April 12. The winner there will go on to the state finals.
The New Jersey High School Consumer Bowl is an educational competition for state high school students that originated in 1997 through the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs. Schools participate at no cost and receive study materials and study links through the division’s website.
“This program enables our students to learn many life skills that they will need as they enter adulthood,” Gazo said. “They gain a lot of knowledge about things such as stockbrokering, identity theft, foreclosures, things that everyone should know. As they grow, things will come up that they learned about in this program.”
“All of the students from the six Atlantic County high schools who competed in today's Consumer Bowl are extremely impressive,” Cedar Creek Principal Scott Parker said. “I am very proud of our students who are now back-to-back county champions as well as the defending state champions. Our adviser, John Gazo, does a tremendous job preparing our team and the students spend hours preparing. It is very impressive.”