Cedar Creek High School Key Club organized a semi-formal event for 21 Down, a Down Syndrome awareness organization serving families in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Greg Ferree, head Key Club adviser, organized a committee that included Amanda Purdy, Tarani Nethagani, Ella Crawford, Catie Carey and Lizzie Carey. Candyland was set as the theme to provide a family-friendly atmosphere, with a variety of activities to choose from such as crafts and games. These included making candy necklaces and pipe cleaner lollipops and playing pin the cherry on the ice cream.
Dinner was provided by Bare Knuckle Cafe. There was also cotton candy and a candy bar.
DJ Really Seriously played music that got everyone involved. The Cedar Creek High School Key Club is hoping to make this an annual event.