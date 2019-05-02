050219_gal_ehc_ccofmonth1

Cedar Creek High School's Students and Staff Member of the Month for March are, from left, Brian Mascio, David Ciriaco, Bradley Shinn, Jami Raff (staff member), Emily Lynd and Kristina 'Nina' Ropiecki.

 Julie Hazard / submitted

