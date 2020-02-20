022020_gal_ehc_ccsigning IMG_4415

In photo, from left, with their chosen school: Steven Kaenzig (Hofstra, baseball), Luke Vaks (Old Dominion, baseball), Corissa Robbins (Georgian Court, soccer), Sean Brady (Goldey Beacom, baseball), Joe Hamill (Bloomsburg, baseball).

 PROVIDED / JULIE HAZARD

Five Cedar Creek High School seniors celebrated National Signing Day on February 5 with teachers, family and friends as they formally signed as high school recruits to commit to their chosen schools with sports scholarships.

