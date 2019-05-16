Cedar Creek High School will present "A Night of Broadway." a talent show featuring songs from various Broadway musicals on Wednesday, May 22, 6:30 pm, $5 admission, $2 for students, 1701 New York Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

