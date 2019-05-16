Cedar Creek High School will present "A Night of Broadway." a talent show featuring songs from various Broadway musicals on Wednesday, May 22, 6:30 pm, $5 admission, $2 for students, 1701 New York Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ.
