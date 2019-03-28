Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City recognized their March Students/Staff Member of the Month.
Latest
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
The Northern Lights are possible in South Jersey Saturday night
-
60 sharks wash up on Absecon Island beaches
-
Car crashes into Egg Harbor Township daycare center
-
VIDEO: Shed catches fire at Egg Harbor Township car dealership
-
'My kid will never be the same': Atlantic County human trafficking complaints highest in N.J.
Today's ePaper
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28