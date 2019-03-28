032819_gal_ehc_ccofmonth1

Front row, from left: Mazie Allmond, Megan Hilbert. Back row, staff member Jeff Shone, Kyle Bitler, Andrew Matchett, Siheam Jones(missing from photo Nick Kienzle).

 Provided

Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City recognized their March Students/Staff Member of the Month.

