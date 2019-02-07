EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Vintage Jazz Band will perform “A Celebration of Black Songwriters & Singers: 1920-1940” at the township branch of the Atlantic County Public Library.
Learn about songs by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Waller, Eubie Blake and more. Hear classic popular standards such as "All of Me," "I'm Confessin'," "Jeepers Creepers," "Why?," "I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter," "Ain't Misbehaving," "Some of These Days," "Keepin' Out of Mischief Now" and more.
The seven-piece Vintage Jazz Band plays songs and music of the 1920s, '30s and '40s. The band includes guitars, banjos, alto saxophone, clarinet, upright bass, drums and male and female vocalists. Between songs, a short history or background of the next tune is often given, providing an interesting and entertaining musical presentation.
Since forming in 2012, the group has performed at the Ventnor, Margate and Egg Harbor Township libraries. They have played private parties, coffeehouses such as Ventnor Coffee and dinner shows in local restaurants such as Sal’s Café in Somers Point. They have also performed at the Veterans Home in Vineland, the Margate City Senior Citizens Pavilion, various local assisted living facilities, and at over-55 communities such as Village Grande.
The band members and their instruments are Seth Briliant (leader, plectrum banjo and tenor guitar); Ed Willis (lead guitar and banjo); Andrew Ehrhardt (alto sax and clarinet); Rick De Marzio (rhythm guitar and vocals); Mark Anderson (bass); John Ragan (drums); and Janney Murtha (vocals).
“A Celebration of Black Songwriters & Singers: 1920-1940” will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the library, 1 Swift Drive. Admission is free. For more information, contact the library at 609-927-8664.