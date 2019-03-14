The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a business workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at The Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City.
The workshop will provide business owners with important information they can begin implementing immediately to improve their business. Topics being covered are: Developing a Winning Business Plan and What to do Next; Financing Outside the Box for New and Existing Businesses; Real World Scenarios; How to Cut Through the Red Tape; Marketing Your Business in a Digital World; OC’s New Cashless Payment System; and Available Programs to Help Your Business.
Registration is $20 per person. To RSVP, call the chamber office at 609-399-1412 or email info@oceancitychamber.com by Monday, March 18.