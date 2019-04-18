SOMERS POINT — Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts Vice Principal for Artist Services Erin Brown left for China on March 3 to participate in the U.S.-China Elementary, Middle, and High School Principal Meeting organized by LinkUS Education Beijing.
The meeting was held March 2 to 9. Five education administrators and principals from two states were invited.
During the week-long event, participants traveled to Chengdu, Jiangyan and Sui Ning and met with the Qingyang Education Bureau and the Du Jiangyan Education Bureau. They visited the Panda Park and Historical Water System, the Education and Investment Corp. and the Linguan Temple.
The educators were able to visit two elementary schools and seven performing arts middle and high schools. The participants observed classes in session and a teacher conference.
During the week, they experienced karaoke on a river boat, enjoyed “Hot Pot” dinner meetings and visited museums of ancient Chinese history as well as the Song Dynasty Ceramics Museum.
This event was supported by many local schools in China. It was aimed at initiating a platform for dialogues between Chinese and American school principals on education innovation and global vision. The focus of the trip was to increase American student exchange and virtual online classes, and expanding and sharing international pedagogy and educational philosophies.
"This was my second visit to China for the US-China Elementary, Middle, and High School Principal Meeting. This experience has strengthened my understanding of the many possible approaches to education instruction and curriculum from a global perspective," Brown said.