WILDWOODS – The Special Olympics New Jersey returns to the Wildwoods to kick off 2019 with a plunge by hundreds into the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, January 12 at 1 p.m. on the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center.
The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority Annual Polar Bear Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics New Jersey. Immediately following the Plunge, participants can warm up and enjoy a free Plunge lunch inside the Wildwoods Convention Center. Lunch is also available for non-participants in the Plunge for $10 on Saturday, January 12 at 1 p.m. On the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center, Burk Avenue and the Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ. To Benefit Special Olympics New Jersey.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.
