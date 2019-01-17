EGG HARBOR CITY — Cindi Craig has been selected as the Charles L. Spragg Teacher of the Year while Tom Kresz earned that honor at the Egg Harbor City Community School. The awards were announced by Superintendent Adrienne Shulby.
Craig has taught at the school for four years and currently teaches a second and third grade self-contained special education class. She grew up in Mount Laurel and lives in Hammonton with husband, Jon, and children Camryn, 17 and Ryan, 15.
She is a graduate of Holy Cross High School in Delran and received a degree in teacher of the handicapped from Rowan University.
“I like Spragg because it's a small school,” she said. “We get to know our families really well. It creates a sense of community between school and home.”
“My favorite classes to teach are our STEM lessons. We pair with Ms. Miranda's class from the Community School. We work collaboratively to plan a lesson which encourages our students to complete hands-on and minds-on activities. This makes math and science both fun and interesting and helps students to do much more than just learn. Our students are encouraged to learn using different modalities, explore and learn using different materials, and work cooperatively in small groups to share their ideas.
“One thing I have learned from my students is to never give up. They are encouraged daily to keep trying, keep practicing and to never give up. As a teacher I can never give up because I don't know when the lesson will click with a student, when a student will make that connection needed to build upon a skill or when they will become fluent in their practice of sight words or math facts. If we give up or stop trying, we will never learn how great we can be. Watching my students try and succeed reminds me to never give up.”
“Cindi Craig is a self-contained special education teacher who works tirelessly to meet the individual needs of her students and makes every situation a learning experience for them,” Shulby said. “She is patient and kind and faces each challenge head on. She is a member of the school's climate committee and is innovative and motivated. Cindi spearheads our 100 Day of School activities which are loved by students and staff alike. She reinstated the school's safety patrol, which allows responsible students to become leaders in the school. She is respected by her fellow colleagues and administrators and is an absolute asset to the Spragg School."
Kresz grew up in Margate and attended Holy Spirit High School after moving to Egg Harbor Township. He resides in Ventnor with his wife, Kathleen, and a son due to arrive on June 2. He is a graduate of Saint Joseph’s University with a degree in elementary and special education.
He has taught at the school for six years, currently serving as the fourth grade in-class resource teacher. He has an interesting perspective on how he decided to embark on his current career.
“I actually struggled in school when I was younger, which is what led me to become a teacher,” he said. “I want my students to enjoy their time in school and learn as much as they can.”
“My favorite subject to teach is thermal energy. I’m a volunteer firefighter in Longport, so I get to tie in fighting fires and fire science with heat energy. I bring in my turnout gear for the kids to try on and see what it’s really like. They love it.
“My students show how resilient they are daily. But one student in particular taught me something special last year. We had seven baby chickens in our classroom as part of our science project. Cecilia was afraid to hold any of the baby chicks but worked up the courage to hold the only one that was different from the rest. She looked at the baby chick and said to it, 'You’re different, just like me. But it’s OK to be different.' She is absolutely right. We don’t always need to 'fit in.' We just have to be ourselves.”
Kresz learned about his award at a faculty meeting. “My principal, Jack Griffith, read aloud portions of nomination letters that my colleagues had written about me and then announced that I was this year’s Teacher of the Year,” he said.
“I am fortunate to work in a school where everyone is there for you. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of my colleagues.”
“As an administrator, it is always rewarding to watch a young teacher develop his skills and grow professionally as an educator,” Griffith said. “Tom Kresz is a caring teacher who gets to know each of his students personally and understands how to reach and help them as individuals. He pays attention to details and student data and works closely with his colleagues to ensure his students academically and socially grow. His friendly demeanor puts his fourth-grade students at ease and makes learning fun and enjoyable.”