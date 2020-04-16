If you have been seeing more trash and litter on road sides and lots, it is partially because Clean Communities cleanups are being put on hold during this health crisis.
The New Jersey Clean Communities Council’s Executive Director, Sandy Huber, has issued the order for this pause. She announced: “In support of state and federal mandates to curb the spread of COVID 19, and for the safety of our residents, the NJ Clean Communities Council is asking its network of coordinators and volunteers to postpone all volunteer cleanups until further notice.”
There is no such thing as too much caution at this time. It’s best to be consistent with the efforts to “flatten the curve” of infections by lessening group activities such as cleanups by volunteer groups.
There is also a troubling trend of people throwing used gloves, masks and other possibly contaminated materials onto parking lots, etc. This puts employees at risk to pick up these items. Of course, this is the tough part about the litter problem; people who are careless and disrespectful of the health and welfare of people and wildlife.
Individuals who regularly take care of their own properties and local neighborhoods must take extreme care if they do cleanups on their own. DO NOT handle materials without puncture resistant gloves or without a mask. A grabber device is essential to pick things up. Certainly, your own property is your own business, but remember that if you become infected or carry the COVID 19 virus to other people, they can be affected in potentially tragic ways.
In other news, you may have noticed that community paper shredding events have been postponed. You may have used this service for recycling paper that you have already shredded at home. You can still take that already shredded paper to ACUA’s dumpster at the Environmental Park complex, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. 08234. Otherwise, please stay tuned for when another shredding event is scheduled to get your papers with private content shredded and recycled in the big shredder truck. Please do not put shredded paper into your recycling toter or municipal drop off bins, as they gum up the machinery at the recycling plant much the way thin film plastic does. Similarly, since household hazardous waste drop off days have been postponed, please do not throw these materials into the trash or dump chemicals into the environment, but safely store them until the date of the next event.
Also, honing your skills at composting is strongly recommended to cut down on the amount of unnecessary trash while creating very useful soil amendment. Contact ACUA for more advice on composting practices and for purchasing an enclosed and efficient home composter and accessory products. Please bag up and dispose of invasive plants in the trash, rather than in mulch piles or compost. These materials may not be rendered inert and can make a compromised end product. These plants may be laden with seeds and some chemicals that taint soil. For advice on identification and remediation of invasive plants, please consult the NJ Native Plant Society website, npsnj.org, and acquaint yourself with native and invasive plant descriptions for our Southeastern New Jersey area. Click on the Southeast Chapter for information about future meetings and lectures at Stockton University, Mainland Campus.
The more efficiently we shut this virus down now on all fronts, the sooner we will get back to something like normalcy. This will be with us for quite some time, so now is a really good time to reassess the ways that we interact with one another and how well we keep things clean. We can also improve our own ecosystem and raise some of our own organic food. We can certainly appreciate and support medical personnel and first responders. Now is also a good time to donate to food pantries, give blood, and be creative in ways to lift the spirits of others while tending to your own
