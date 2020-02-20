Let’s talk glaze, toner, temporary, semi-permanent, demi-permanent and permanent. So many options! Back in the day when the internet and Google didn’t exist, these color terms were reserved for professionals only. Today we hear them buzzing all around us when the conversation turns to hair color.
Glaze/toner
These can go by other catch names as well. However, what they do is simply coat the hair with shine if a clear glaze is used and color or tone if color is added. This category of color can impart some, mostly translucent, color to the hair. They are primarily used to achieve a cool balancing effect on hair that is considered “too brassy” or warm or to impart richness, depth and sometimes even warmth depending on the desired results. Glazes and toners are used after lightening or with other color services as an enhancement and as maintenance, to help give more time between the other long services. Glaze and toner will need refreshing about every 3 to 5 weeks to keep the hair looking good.
Temporary color
Temporary color is usually shampooed in. It can also be added in the form of a leave-in color rinse, color gel, color mousse, color spray, color powder or color conditioner. Temporary color is most often used to blend grey in between color appointments, add fun color to hair or a fun temporary look, or make thin hair appear thicker by coating the scalp. These temporary colors shampoo out. But, be careful! Some of the fun color sprays can stain hair and skin and take a little more time and effort to get completely out of the hair.
Semi-permanent color
Semi permanent color is, as the name suggests, semi-permanent. Semi-permanent color is perfect for trying a new hair color shade or blending a few pesky gray hairs. It will typically lightly stain and coat the hair. It will last four to six shampoos when using a good professional shampoo, less if using a cheaper shampoo. It contains no ammonia or peroxide, so it is very mild. It will usually cause no allergic reaction and can be used on fragile, permed or relaxed hair. These semi-permanent colors can vary from natural to hot vivid color.
NOTE: Semi-permanent hair color does not lighten hair. It only deposits color, so it can only add color(darken) or add a hint of color to the hair. If you are thinking of having hot vivid color, like blue or pink, your hair must be pre-lightened or naturally light before getting the vivid color.
Demi-permanent color
Demi-permanent color is similar to semi-permanent color but lasts longer. It contains no ammonia and only deposits or adds color to hair. It is used with a low-volume developer to help open the hair cuticle. Demi-permanent color usually lasts up to 24 shampoos when using a professional shampoo. This type of color is great for blending gray, as it slowly washes out and does not leave a “root line.” It is good for enhancing natural hair color by adding richness, depth or tone. It is used for refreshing faded color without damage, toning or blending highlights, creating root smudges, or for corrective color work.
I'll cover parts 2 and 3 of color in upcoming articles.
Thank you for all your recent questions and requests! We love to hear from you!
Do you have beauty question or topic you would like covered here?
