HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – The Hamilton Historical Society presented its 20th annual Ghost Walk in downtown Mays Landing on Friday, October 25.
This year’s event included eleven stops and featured three new characters, “Spirit of the Lenni Lenape”, “The folklore of J.D.” and “Captain May’s Discovery”.
A team of society volunteers led the scores of guests from attraction to attraction.
