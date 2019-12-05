In light of the recent tragedies that took place at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, and at the Pleasantville-Camden football playoff game, we continue to send our thoughts to all of these school communities. Unfortunately, our high school is familiar with tragedy, and we understand first-hand the importance of responding as a community during these difficult times. As always, Mainland Regional High School is committed to a safe, secure and healthy learning environment for all staff, students and their families. We are here to support your students and our school community.
The following delineates many of the strategies, initiatives and processes we currently have in place to create and maintain a safe and secure high school environment. Please be reassured that these policies and procedures are reviewed and monitored to stay current and in compliance with state requirements and best practices.
In addition to facilitating state-mandated monthly security drills, our district has action plans that have been developed in partnership with local police and emergency responders based on feedback, recommendations and best practices from throughout New Jersey and the nation to respond to bomb threat and active shooter incidents. Mainland Regional has two armed Class III Linwood police officers to ensure an immediate response to any on-campus emergency or crisis. Furthermore, the Atlantic County SWAT team as well as our sending district police departments of Northfield, Linwood, and Somers Point have held training sessions at the high school.
Moreover, we use and have adopted the “I Love You Guys” Foundation’s standard response protocols for lockout, lockdown, evacuate and shelter to respond to emergencies. The district has a School Safety and Security Advisory Committee made up of law enforcement personnel, community members, staff and board members that meets annually to review and make recommendations to the high school’s safety and security procedures.
Additionally, we have certified staff members who are available to provide support services on a daily basis for students, as well as in the event of a larger crisis. These staff members include administrators, guidance counselors, the student assistance counselor, the social emotional learning coordinator, nurses, school resource officers, school psychologists, social workers and the Class III Linwood police officers. We continually work on maintaining a positive school culture and climate that supports the social, emotional and academic needs of students. It is within our culture and climate that we encourage communication as a means to address potential issues to prevent future emergencies or crises. “If you see or hear something, then say something.” Mainland Regional also uses “StopIt,” an anonymous reporting app for students, parents and community members to streamline communication regarding concerns and potential issues.
While the aforementioned support services are essential, our high school safety plans also include programming and features to enhance building-level security, with more than 135 interior and exterior security cameras, a badged door-access system, exterior doors locked once the school day begins, visitor procedures for on-site access management, numerical door identification for staff and emergency responders, a local police liaison who coordinates with district administration on safety and security throughout the year and more. In addition, local law enforcement and emergency response personnel have direct access to the high school's video surveillance system and key access to the facility in the event of an emergency. The high school’s main entrance includes a security vestibule to limit outside access to the interior of facility. Furthermore, Mainland Regional has safety and security protocols and procedures for extra-curricular events that include the checking of bags of attendees and, moving forward, using handheld metal scanners (detectors) to check for weapons and contraband.
The Mainland Regional High School District holds the health, safety, security and overall well-being of its students, staff and school community members as one of our highest concerns. We are committed to the success of your students, which is supported by maintaining an educational environment that is safe and secure.
Please continue to keep the high school communities of Pleasantville, Camden and Santa Clarita in your thoughts as they move through the healing process.
