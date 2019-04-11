EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community FoodBank of New Jersey — Southern Branch will host a cocktail reception Thursday, May 9, to benefit hungry children in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties. Night of 100,000 Meals for Kids will run 6 to 9 p.m. at the FoodBank’s Egg Harbor Township facility and feature inventive selections from top area chefs, sumptuous spirits and (live) entertainment. Attendees will have the chance to see the full scope of FoodBank services and sample dishes created from typical FoodBank ingredients.
“We invite area residents to learn more about our mission and join us in the war against childhood hunger,” said Renate Taylor, development officer. “Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties rank as number one, two and four respectively in childhood hunger rates in New Jersey, reaching almost 20%, which equates to 1 in 5 of our children are food insecure. We hope this event will allow us to provide 100,000 meals for local children through the summer season. Sponsorship, ad journal and tickets opportunities are a fantastic way to support the fight against hunger in our community and we hope our neighbors will join us,” Taylor said.
Participating restaurants and chefs include: Assaggio!, Steve & Cookies By the Bay, Cardinal Bistro, Linwood Country Club, Chef Pam Green, Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel, Chef Kelsey Jackson of Kelsey and Kim’s and Kelsey’s, Vagabond, Marsini’s Kitchen, Chef Will Myers from Acosta Foods, Chef Demetrios Haronis, Tropicana Casino & Resort, Atlantic City, Ducktown Tavern, and others. Chef David Goldstein, FoodBank advisory board member and board chairman for the Professional Chefs Association of South Jersey is the amazing hunger hero who will graciously organize this event.
The FoodBank, 6735 Black Horse Pike, serves more than 250 partner agencies in a three-county area. In its last fiscal year, the organization distributed more than 12 million pounds of food, and this year projects it will distribute 13 million pounds.
For more information, contact Taylor at 609-383-8843, ext. 122, or RTaylor@cfbnj.org.