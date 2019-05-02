SEA ISLE CITY — City resident Lily Capone, 12, is a skilled equestrian who first rode a horse at age 2.
She is ranked among the top sixteen competitive horseback riders in her age group nationally. On April 26, she traveled to Harrisburg, Pennsyvania, to compete in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association’s Hunt Seat National Finals. Capone placed fourth in the USHJA Future Beginner on the Flat, individual, race at the finals.
To congratulate Capone on her recent successes and wish her well during the IEA Finals, Mayor Leonard Desiderio invited her to Sea Isle City’s April 23 City Council meeting, where he and the members of City Council honored the young rider with a plaque and words of encouragement.
“We are very, very proud of Lily,” Desiderio said. “To be in the top sixteen in the nation is quite an accomplishment, and we expect many great things from her.”