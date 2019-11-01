Cedar Creek High School recognized their Students of the Month for October.
photo, front row, from left, JC Landicini, Joey Mayer, Yahaira Smith, Ariana Barnard
back row, from left, Staff Member of the Month Katie DeRichie, students Racheal Lewis,
Raymond Hackney, Tyler Hendrickson, Jenna Crawford.
