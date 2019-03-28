For anyone who could use a friend to check in on them, the volunteers at CONTACT Cape-Atlantic offer daily phone calls to say hello and check that all is well.
CONTACT calls are free and confidential. The volunteers are eager to help the disabled, elderly and isolated citizens of Atlantic and Cape May Counties who want to continue living independently.
If you are interested in receiving CONTACT calls, or if you know someone who might be, contact Debbi Holland 609-823-0762.
CONTACT Cape-Atlantic is a nonprofit organization.