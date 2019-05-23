The Atlantic County Council of Education Associations awarded their 2019 Friends of Education awards to FACES 4 Autism, OceanFirst Foundation, Hamilton Township Parent Teacher Association and Rita Mack. Shown, from left, are Betty Miller, Mary Jane Hurley, Isabelle Mosca, Patti Melora, Ed Geletka, Rita Mack, Nicole Benowitz, Erland Chau, Trish Houck, Barbara Rheault and Brenda Brathwaite.
Latest
Council of Education Associations gives awards
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
'I'm not proud of him': Man charged with urinating on memorial fired from family business
-
Community cleans memorial to Mays Landing boy who died from cancer
-
Appellate court rules long-running Borgata Babes case can go to trial
-
Mainland girls basketball star Kylee Watson chooses college
-
Taxpayers likely to lose more than $2M in Formica bakery bankruptcy
Today's ePaper
-
May 23
-
May 23
-
May 23