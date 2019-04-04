UPPER TOWNSHIP — Come dance the night away at the Country Shore Womens Club’s line-dancing fundraiser.

Doors will open 6 p.m. May 3, at the Seaville Fire Rescue Social Hall, 36 Route 50. Dancing will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20.

You must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information or to reserve tickets call Maureen Card at 609-602-7786 or see countryshorewc.net.

