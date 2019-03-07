The Cape May County Public Library announce it will host an evening with New York Times bestselling author Lisa Wingate.
Wingate, author of "Before We Were Yours," bill be at the Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Ave., at 6 p.m. Monday, April 8.
Wingate is a former journalist, inspirational speaker and author of 30 novels. Her work has garnered or been nominated for many awards, including the Pat Conroy Southern Book Prize, the Oklahoma Book Award, The Carol Award, the Christy Award, and the RT Booklovers Reviewer’s Choice Award.
Her blockbuster hit, "Before We Were Yours," remained on the New York Times bestseller list for more than a year, was Publishers Weekly’s third longest running bestseller of 2017 and was voted by readers as the 2017 Goodreads Choice Award winner for historical fiction.
Wingate was inspired to become a writer by a first-grade teacher who said she expected to see Wingate’s name in a magazine one day. Wingate also entertained childhood dreams of being an Olympic gymnast and winning the National Finals Rodeo, but was stalled by a mental block against backflips on the balance beam and by parents who stubbornly refused to finance a rodeo career.
She was lucky enough to marry into a big family of Southern tall tale enthusiasts who never let the truth get in the way of a good story. Wingate writes her novels at home in Texas, where she is part of the Wingate clan of storytellers. Of all the things she treasures about being a writer, she enjoys connecting with people, both real and imaginary, the most, she said.
The evening bill begin with a presentation by the author, followed by a question-and-answer session and book signing. There will be a selection of Wingate’s books for sale, as well as some light refreshments.
The Cape May County Library anticipates a large interest in this event, therefore, registration with a valid Cape May County Library card is required to receive a ticket. Registration for this event opens 9 a.m. Monday, March 11. For information, call 609-463-6386 to reserve a complimentary ticket.