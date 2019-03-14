The County of Cape May will again offer CDL training with the cooperation of the Cape May County Technical School District and the Cumberland County Technical Education Center. The program operated by the Cape May County One-Stop Career Center began last year and based on success is returning this year.
One of the most in-demand jobs in the region is CDL drivers. People who register for this program can obtain a CDL B Class license, which may lead to a paid summer internship with Cape May County Fare Free Transportation or potentially employment with another entity.
“I was so happy to see this program come together last year with so many great partners working together,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to Fare Free Transportation. “Some of last year’s applicants got jobs with the county and others went on to be hired elsewhere. This fills a need and gets people to work.”
There will be a CDL special recruitment session from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 15 at the Cape May County One-Stop Career Center, 3810 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood.
For recruitment information and to begin the initial Department of Transportation pre-screening process, contact Kathy Randazzo at 856-451-9000, ext. 2203. Successful completion of the program may lead to a paid summer internship with Cape May Fare Free Transportation.
The CDL B Class will be held at Cape May County Technical School District, 188 Crest Haven Road in Cape May Court House. The classes begin on March 25. Anyone who is interested must be signed up no later than March 19.