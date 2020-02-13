SOMERS POINT - Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties received an $8,000 Professional Development Initiative Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children. The grant will provide relevant coursework to enhance staff skills, improve organization functionality, and most importantly, to better serve children living in foster care who have a CASA volunteer advocating for them.
“We are delighted to receive this grant from National CASA that will give staff new professional development opportunities to expand their knowledge and help them become stronger advocates for the children in our community,” said CASA Executive Director Angie Waters.
CASA volunteers meet with everyone on the child’s case, including teachers, caseworkers, counselors and health care providers and gather information into objective court reports. Each report, submitted to the family courts at every hearing, contains recommendations for services and resources regarding the child’s education, medical and overall wellbeing.
Individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer should attend one of our Information Sessions held monthly at the CASA office at 321 Shore Road, Somers Point, N.J. and in the community. For more information call (609) 601-7800 or visit www.AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
About Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties
Trained CASA volunteers speak on behalf of abused and neglected children living in the foster care system and are dedicated to ensuring these children are placed in safe permanent homes as quickly as possible. Last fiscal year, CASA provided 681 abused and neglected children with an advocate and helped place 273 children in permanent homes. For more information about CASA for Children, visit www.AtlanticCapeCASA.org or www.Facebook.com/CASA4Children.
About National CASA
The National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association is a network of 950 programs that recruit, train and support more than 76,000 citizen-volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtrooms of their communities. The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, US Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2018, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $10 million in federal grants. For more information about the National CASA Association, readers are encouraged to visit casaforchildren.org.
