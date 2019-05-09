CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Conference Room of the newly renovated third floor of the Cape May Court House was officially dedicated to former Surrogate Robert Hentges, who served as the Cape May County Surrogate for 42 years. He is the longest serving surrogate in the State of New Jersey. During his tenure, he worked at the state and local levels to make changes to better serve the citizens of New Jersey.
Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton surprised Hentges when he announced the conference room was being dedicated in his honor. Hentges was in attendance with his wife, Dorothy, daughter Kim and sons Randy and Robert and their grandchildren. He was genuinely moved by the lasting tribute to his years as ,urrogate.
“It was a great honor to be asked to make this dedication to a man who has served this county and state so well. Bob Hentges has been a personal friend for more than 40 years and has made Cape May County proud. He made a great impact on families in Cape May County. There is no other person who deserves this honor more. His dedication and commitment to Cape May County will not be forgotten,” said Thornton.
The renovation of the third floor of the Court House was the culmination of more than three years of planning and construction. The Cape May County Surrogate’s Office will be housed on the third floor to give them needed space. The area they are vacating will allow more space for the Prosecutor’s Office. The Sheriff will have an office on the third floor providing a better presence for him and his officers who are assigned to the courts.
The new space will also provide a new court room, meeting a critical need to address the expanding court functions. Criminal Case Management was also moved to the third floor allowing for much needed space for performance of their duties.
The Court House, built in 1927, has had the first and second floor renovated with upgrades over the past several years including structural changes in the rear of the building to allow for jury processing. Recent changes in the law, such as bail reform and the handling of drug related cases, has created a demand to provide more court rooms and offices.