Crest Savings Bank continues to support the Cape May County Coast Guard Foundation as a seaman-level sponsor for the Community Coast Guard Festival as part of its 100 Days of Giving. The festival takes place May 4, bringing vacationers, local families and Coast Guard members together for a day of learning, food, music, and community. Shown are, from left, Nadia Magnus, Cape May branch teller; Mandy Vollrath, Cape May Branch senior head teller; Nancy Cleaver, Crest Savings Bank SVP chief lending officer; Mike Couch, Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation executive director; Karen Woulfe, teller; and Nicole Sweitzer, Cape May branch manager.

