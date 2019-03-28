Crest Savings Bank continues to support the Cape May County Coast Guard Foundation as a seaman-level sponsor for the Community Coast Guard Festival as part of its 100 Days of Giving. The festival takes place May 4, bringing vacationers, local families and Coast Guard members together for a day of learning, food, music, and community.
Crest Savings Bank Supports Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation with Seaman Level Sponsorship
