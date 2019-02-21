As part of Crest Saving Bank’s 100 Days of Giving for its Centennial Celebration, the bank sponsored this year’s Mike’s Seafood Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism. The 5k Run and 1-mile Family Fun Walk took place Sunday, Feb. 17, in Sea Isle City. The proceeds benefit Special Services Schools, autism support groups and families of special needs children.
Crest Savings Bank supports Polar Bear Run/Walk in Sea Isle City
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
CRDA loses 5-year eminent domain battle with Atlantic City homeowner
-
'These men are a disgrace': South Jersey churches respond to sex abuse list
-
EHT diving coach, teacher's aide arrested on child porn charges
-
Ocean Resort Casino shake-up continues as executives depart
-
Carl Icahn discloses Caesars stake, plans to push for sale
Today's ePaper
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21