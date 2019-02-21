022119_gut_sic_polarrunwalk 1

Bill Kerhner of Mike’s Seafood and event coordinator, receivies a check from Karen Logan, Sea Isle City Crest Savings Bank branch manager. As part of Crest Saving Bank’s 100 Days of Giving for its Centennial Celebration, the bank sponsored this year’s Mike’s Seafood Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism. The 5k Run and 1-mile Family Fun Walk took place Sunday, Feb. 17, in Sea Isle City. The proceeds benefit Special Services Schools, autism support groups and families of special needs children.

 Teresa E. Dowe / submitted

