From left are Nicole Martindale, Crest Saving Bank AVP/branch manager for Wildwood; Rose Kuprianov, The Arc of Cape May County family ambassador; and Jodie DiEduardo, Crest Savings Bank senior vice president and branch administrator

Crest Savings Bank is proud to support The Arc of Cape May County with its annual Sweethearts Ball as part of the bank's 100 Days of Giving. The Sweethearts Ball, which took place Sunday, April 7, brought individuals in the community together for a promlike evening with their sweethearts. The funds from Crest Savings Bank helped maks sure the evening was a complete success. 

