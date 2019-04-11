Crest Savings Bank is proud to support The Arc of Cape May County with its annual Sweethearts Ball as part of the bank's 100 Days of Giving. The Sweethearts Ball, which took place Sunday, April 7, brought individuals in the community together for a promlike evening with their sweethearts. The funds from Crest Savings Bank helped maks sure the evening was a complete success.
Crest Savings Bank Supports The Arc of Cape May County Sweethearts Ball
