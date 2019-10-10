ATLANTIC COUNTY: County Executive Dennis Levinson, along with Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr. have been announced as the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Foundation “Crime Stoppers of the Year.” The two will be honored at the organization’s fundraising dinner on October 24, 2019.
Atlantic County Government, led by Levinson, has been a key partner for Atlantic County Crime Stoppers and their mission to provide cash rewards for anonymous information leading to the arrest and indictment of individuals who have committed a crime. Levinson’s leadership as a Freeholder and as the County Executive has always prioritized “clean and safe” initiatives, including non-profit organizations like Crime Stoppers, making our purpose his own.
Mayor Jesse L Tweedle, Sr. understands that it takes all members of the community to keep our streets clean and safe. Mayor Tweedle leads by example by seeing to it that Crime Stoppers has the resources it needs to operate. He has graciously allowed his employees to assist as our law enforcement liaison and encouraged our efforts every step of the way. His partnership has been invaluable to our organization.
The dinner honoring Executive Levinson and Mayor Tweedle will be held at the Atlantic City Country Club beginning at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $85 per person and table pricing is also available. All donations will fund our rewards-for-tips system to continue solving crimes and getting drug-dealers and other criminals off our streets.
All too often, witnesses with vital information about a crime are reluctant to contact the police because they fear retaliation or because they don't want to testify in court. As a result, many dangerous criminals, who should be behind bars, are still walking the streets. Crime Stoppers offers a safe, secure and ANONYMOUS alternative for those people with information who want to do the right thing by reporting it to the authorities.
Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County is a non-profit organization offering cash rewards for ANONYMOUS tips leading to the arrest and indictment of persons involved in committing a crime.
The Crime Stoppers Foundation, Inc. depends on fundraising events and contributions from concerned citizens to maintain its reward fund. We work closely with law enforcement to make certain the funds that you provide to Atlantic County Crime Stoppers stay right here in our local area.
Please consider supporting our organization at our dinner or with a donation if you cannot attend. For more information on ads or tickets please contact Cyndi Balles, Board Chair at (609) 432-2524 or email LTB739@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.