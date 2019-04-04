UPPER TOWNSHIP – Come dance the night away at the CSWC’s line dancing fundraiser on May 3, 2019 at the Seaville Fire Rescue Social Hall located at 36 Route 50, Seaville NJ 08230. Doors open at 6pm with dancing from 7pm – 10pm. Tickets are $20. You must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information or to reserve your tickets contact Maureen Card 609-602-7786 https://countryshorewc.net
CSWC Line Dance fundraiser MAY 3
