Fresh Start Church is a non-denomination church in Egg Harbor Township that is all about helping people find a fresh start that leads to a great finish! Anyone is welcome no matter who you are or what your church experience may be. Our services feature live music as well as an inspirational message from the Bible that will apply to your everyday life. We have programs for children through 5th grade during all of our weekend services. Students in middle school have a service just for them during the 9:30 a.m. service and our high school students have a hang out during the 11 a.m. service. We even have our Champions Club, which is a designed environment for those with special needs. Champions Club meets during our Saturday 5 p.m. service and Sunday 9:30 a.m. service for children through 5th grade, and our special needs students and adults meet during the 11 a.m. service.
Here are some things we have coming up this holiday season:
• Toy Drive through Dec. 15th — donate a toy valued at $15 to $20. All toys will be given to the residents of the Atrium Apartments in Egg Harbor Township on Dec. 19
• Dec. 19 — Family Fun Night at the Atrium Apartments
• Dec. 22 — "Everybody Loves Christmas: A Christmas Festival," 6 to 8 p.m. with ice skating, bounce houses, a Christmas train, food trucks and pictures with Santa! Register at FreshStart.Church/Christmas
Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at noon 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; childcare is available for children birth through kindergarten at every service.
Get your tickets at FreshStart.Church/Christmas
On Feb. 7, Fresh Start Church will partner with The Tim Tebow Foundation to host Night To Shine, an unforgettable prom night experience centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. This past year, on one night, 655 churches from around the world came together to host Night to Shine for approximately 100,000 honored guests through the support of 200,000 volunteers! At Night to Shine, guests are greeted by their very own buddy who will serve as their host for the evening. Guests will walk the red carpet and enjoy VIP treatment including a friendly paparazzi welcome, flowers, a beauty bar with hair and makeup station, great food, fun games, and of course…the chance to dance the night away! The event will be complete with a crowning ceremony where each guest will become a prom king or queen! To register, donate or volunteer just go to FreshStart.Church/nighttoshine.
