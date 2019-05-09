Pleasantville celebrated its 14th observance of the National Day of Prayer on May 2.
The observance, starting at noon, takes place every year on First Street at City Hall.
Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. led the Pledge of Allegiance and shared the mayoral proclamation, ratified by City Council, declaring the day as set aside in Pleasantville for prayer and reflection.
Our Police and Fire Departments and Public Works Department have attended since the inception of the prayer observance and were well represented this year.
A dozen pastors and church men and women from our city as well as surrounding towns came and led prayer or joined in as we called on the Lord for His help in making this year’s theme “to love one another” viable in our daily lives.
As many as 50 people of faith attended and agreed together in prayer for our nation, our city, our schools, our first responders and military; for our churches and families and our immigrant community.
At the conclusion, all agreed it was a positive time spent together. Some went as far as saying it was a powerful hour that we should see more of in the public square.
My sentiment wholeheartedly agrees with those who feel there should be much more attention paid to petitioning God for His involvement in the weighty issues of our day.
Prayer has been relegated to a perfunctory and brief few minutes during Sunday morning church services; oftentimes replacing passion for God’s intervention with ritual and tradition.
The church has to take the lead and set the example in prayer. E.M. Bounds, Methodist pastor and a Civil War chaplain, wrote over 150 years ago, “Men who represent God and who stand here in His stead … must be in an eminent sense, men of prayer. Whatever else they may have, whatever else they may lack, they must be men of prayer. Having everything else and lacking prayer, they must fail. Having prayer and lacking all else they can succeed. ... God’s business requires men (and women) who are versed in the business of praying.”
I couldn’t agree more.
It is a simple matter to point out the glaring ills of our culture, the needs of our society; the faults and shortsightedness of those we blame for the trouble we face in communities across our nation.
It’s been said that unless you are a part of the solution you aid the problem, so I will not add to the problem by joining those looking for someone to blame.
I will say as I shared in the welcome address and opening prayer at the National Day of Prayer gathering that, “though the day is steeped in tradition, we (did) not gather for form or fashion. We (came) calling on the Lord in desperation because the plans of men to resolve the bitterness and deep divide shrouding our nation have failed.”
On that day, we gathered as a people recognizing our deep need; that we as a people are polarized through contentious ways and angry words on every side. We are a people who disrespect the rule of law, the word of God and devalue human life from the womb to the grave.
We are a people in crisis because we have all but turned our backs on God. We are a people who need to repent and turn to the Lord asking that He show our communities mercy once more ... knowing that once more speaks to the removal of those things being shaken, that the things of God which cannot be shaken may remain.
The National Day pf Prayer observance in Pleasantville this year was a significant event, both for those who came and stood in agreement believing God and for those who were invited and were not in attendance for whatever reason they chose to employ.
But Jesus taught, “Men ought always to pray and not lose heart.” (Luke 18:1)
The need is great, the urgency is real.
The remedies of man for our broken society have failed. God has spoken in 2 Chronicles 7:14, "if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Our families, our communities, our cities and nation need healing. God has opened a way for His church to bring healing to our land. When will we heed His call to pray?
(Pastor Richard A. Younger Jr. is the lead pastor at Living Water/Agua Viva Church in Pleasantville and the lead chaplain of the Pleasantville Police and Fire Departments.)