EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Life under the sea will be even better for student performers at Alder Avenue Middle School, thanks to a contribution from the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm. The firm’s donation will support the school’s upcoming production of The Little Mermaid, which takes place at Fernwood Avenue Middle School from Friday, February 22, through Sunday, February 24.
“Mounting musical productions can be a costly endeavor, including show rights, costumes, backdrops, microphones and sets. However, the experience for the cast and crew is invaluable,” said Kevin McCafferty, Director of the production. “Thanks to sponsors like DJD, students are not only able to participate in a one-of-a-kind creative experience, but also gain practical knowledge of everything from the carpentry skills involved in set construction to running state-of-the-art lighting, sound and stage rigging equipment.”
In addition to McCafferty, who teaches Media at Alder Avenue Middle School, the production team for The Little Mermaid includes Marissa Weatherby, a Vocal Music instructor at Alder, who serves as the Music Director, and Jessica Rosenthal, a senior at Egg Harbor Township High School, who serves as Choreographer. The cast and crew of the show are comprised of students in sixth through eighth grade.
“We are extremely fortunate to have built a large theatrical family over the last six years. Each year we have high school students who participated in the Alder musicals return to mentor our new cast and crew,” said McCafferty. “Additionally, we have a small army of parents who show up to Saturday rehearsals and weeknights to build sets, create props and fundraise.”
General Admission tickets for The Little Mermaid are $5 each, and show times are 7 pm on Friday, February 22, and Saturday, February 23, and 2 pm on Sunday, February 24. Prior to the Saturday performance, there is a sensory-friendly experience for children with special needs. On Sunday, February 24, the Alder Avenue Middle School Parents’ Club hosts a character luncheon from 12:30 to 1:30 pm.