NORTHFIELD — Dean Randazzo is typically a man of few words. New Jersey’s most successful professional surfer has always expressed himself on the water, riding the biggest waves in the world. But he has a story to tell.
Randazzo will share his story of becoming a professional surfer, battling cancer and his recovery at the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation Lecture For A Cause 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield. Admission is free. The event is presented by Morris Antebi Pain Specialist. Light appetizers and a cash bar will be available as Randazzo shares tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the value of a positive attitude and the importance of early cancer screenings.
Born in Atlantic City, Randazzo grew up in Margate and Somers Point. As an amateur surfer in 1989, he represented Mainland Regional High School at a National Scholastic Surfing Association competition in California. He turned pro the following year. In 1996, he qualified for the ASP World Championship Tour, becoming the first New Jersey competitor to do so.
At the height of his career in 2001, Randazzo was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Randazzo lost some sponsors, but a groundswell of support energized his recovery and his next mission — the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation.
Randazzo received multiple bone marrow transplants from his brother Joe to help him battle through four rounds of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and climb back up the ranks of competitive surfing. Dean Randazzo's return to Lower Trestles in San Clemente, California, in April 2002, earned him third place, after placing second the previous year before his diagnosis. He won the Garden State Grudge Match in 2002 and again in 2007. In 2004 Randazzo earned MVP at the X Games and won the Red Bull Icebreak.
He has represented the United States in the International Surfing Association’s World Masters Championships and is a member of the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame.
The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation promotes cancer awareness and assists individuals battling cancer both emotionally and financially. To date, the foundation has raised more than $750,000 and donates 90 percent of its funds to individuals and organizations including the Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer Fund, Shore Medical Center Cancer Center, Gilda’s Club of South Jersey and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of South Jersey Cape Regional Cancer Center and AtlantiCare Cancer Center.
The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation is a New Jersey nonprofit and 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and donations are tax deductible. Donations by check should be made payable to DRCF and mailed to P.O. Box 149, Somers Point, NJ 08244.