EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township Democratic Club announced the endorsement of Lisa March as its candidate for Township Committee.
March is a 30-year resident of the township and a retired teacher from the township school district. She has a diverse background in business prior to becoming an educator. March is married and a mother of two adult children who were students in the township schools.
Michael Bibb, president of the Democratic Club, said, "It is with great enthusiasm that our club has voted to endorse Lisa March. Lisa is a candidate with excellent qualifications that will receive the full, active support of our membership. She is a community leader who has worked all her life to promote the values of fairness and opportunity for everyone within the community, and she will continue to do so as an elected official."
Volunteers who share the candidates’ goal to make living in the township more affordable, sustainable and representative can contact the campaign committee at 609-646-5409.
The next meeting of the EHT Democratic Club is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, in the township library branch at 1 Swift Ave.