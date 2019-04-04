Here are the results from the April 1 games in the Dennis Township Adult Basketball League.
Dennis White (Anthony Keoughan, 16 points; Bob Gleeson, 13 points) beat Dennis Blue (Joe Williamson, 12 points; Jeff McCart, 10 points) 47-43 .
Dennis Green (Connor Dean, 21 points; Jordan Dean, 17 points) defeated Dennis Red (Ken Jones, 15 points; Jim Collins, 10 points) 62-40.
Standings as of April 2: Dennis Red 5-1, Dennis Green 5-1, Dennis Blue 1-5 and Dennis White 1-5.
Playoff games are Monday, April 8: Dennis Blue vs. Dennis Green at 6:30 p.m. and Dennis White vs. Dennis Red 7:30 p.m. at Monday, April 8.