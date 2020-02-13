DTMS Girls’ Basketball team had a fantastic season with a record of 8-2, only losing to Margate twice. The girls played hard all season, and although they hit a few bumps in the road with an 8th grader getting injured and being out the bulk of the season, the team did a great job overcoming and working together. Coach Gonnam and Coach Player wish their 8th graders, Abbie Teefy, Angelina Lorenzo, Kaylee McGroarty, Paige Heston, and Ella Rulon, much luck next year and can’t wait to watch them play ball in high school, continuing to make DT proud.
DTMS Boys’ Basketball ended their season at home with a 48-19 win over Mullica, clinching a winning 2020. Players who have been on the team since 6th grade have set a record for most wins in program history. A special shoutout to eighth grader Troy Billiris, who became the all-time leading scorer for DT boys basketball. Coach Albany and Coach Gurdgiel are excited to see what the future holds for them. 8th grade standout players were Iyan Khan, Nick Jamison, Jordan Blakeslee, Tyler McDevitt, Colin Gery, Jerry White, Ben Lynch, and Troy Billiris. Best of luck moving on to high school.
