DTMS Future Educators of America and the Hawkettes teamed up to sponsor the first annual Middle School Dodgeball tournament. The winning team was In Your Face and consisted of eighth-graders Kylee Rothmel, Nick Izzi, Thomas Germanio, Michael Craver, Nick Pizagno and Joe Rutledge.
Dennis Township Middle School hosts Dodgeball Tournament
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Ted Bundy possible suspect in '69 parkway murders, author claims
-
'Suspicious death' at Harrah's under investigation
-
Pennsylvania man dies after getting hit by car in Ocean City
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera suspended after being charged with assault in AC
-
Upper Township man charged with running over fellow Pagan
Today's ePaper
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30