DTMS Future Educators of America and the Hawkettes teamed up to sponsor the first annual Middle School Dodgeball tournament. The winning team was In Your Face and consisted of eighth-graders Kylee Rothmel, Nick Izzi, Thomas Germanio, Michael Craver, Nick Pizagno and Joe Rutledge.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

