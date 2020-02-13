Dennis Township Schools congratulates our Middle School Spelling Bee winner Sophie Palmer, Elementary School Spelling Bee winner Bryan Vandever, and Primary School Spelling Bee winner Riley Jones.
Second grader Riley Jones won the Primary Bee with the word sawdust.
Fourth grader Bryan Vandever won the Elementary bee with the word station.
Eighth grader Sophie Palmer, who won with the word Teflon, will move up and represent the school in regional and hopefully national levels.
The Middle School Bee was quite competitive, with 42 contestants competing. The final three spellers were Sophie Palmer, Autumn Showers, and Troy Billiris, who went for a few rounds before spelling a word incorrectly.
The spelling bees were held during Dennis Township Education Association PRIDE Committee’s annual staff cook off and spelling bee event. Staff members cook up their favorite crowd-pleasing dishes, with this year’s theme being Creative Cuisine. Students, staff, and family members each receive five tickets to vote for their favorite dishes. Mrs. Symanski took home the golden wisk for her bodacious buffalo chicken dip, voted as the crowd’s favorite.
