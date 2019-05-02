The proliferation of media sources in the last decade has led to investors becoming overwhelmed with information. Of particular note is all of the doom and gloom news regarding the economy and stock markets. Today I wanted to shed some light on differences between what you’re hearing and reality so that hopefully you can make better investment choices.
1. "The political environment makes it a scary time to invest." The truth is that it is nearly irrelevant which party is in office as it relates to markets. What the markets seem to really favor is a divided government. According to a 2017 Bloomberg study, the market has performed dramatically better under gridlock than under the full control of either party (7% vs. 4.6%) over the last 100-plus years.
2. "The market is at an all-time high so it’s bound to drop." I always say to clients that while markets go both up and down, they have consistently trended higher since their inception. With more than 200 years of data, it’s hard to imagine this trend not continuing. If that’s the case, then we should expect to be at an all-time high fairly frequently. Since its inception in 1957, the S&P 500 has hit an all-time high 1,037 times (Source: FactSet 2017). This is not something investors should be afraid of; rather, it should be both expected and welcomed.
3. "Stocks are over-priced." Historical valuations for stocks have changed over time. That said, the forward price/earnings ratio for the S&P 500 has averaged 16.1 and is currently around 14.4 (JP Morgan, January 2019). This suggests stocks are not meaningfully over valued at this time. Another important consideration is there is fewer than 50% of the public companies in America than there were just a decade ago due to increased costs and private equity buyouts (CNBC, October 2017). As a result of more money getting poured into fewer stocks, it would suggest we should expect to have valuations rise above what we have come to expect as normal.
4. "Debt and lack of savings will collapse the economy soon." Household debt as a percentage of disposable income is the lowest it’s been in more than 40 years. Likewise, savings rates in the U.S. are currently around 6%. (Sources: Federal Reserve and Statista, December 2018)
5. "Technology will kill jobs and the economy." Technological advancements have exploded since the turn of the 20th century when the GDP per capita was just over $4,000 per year. Today, the GDP per capita is over $48,000 (adjusted for inflation) and tech products, such as TVs, cell phones and computers, continue to become cheaper than they ever have been, which allows more people to be able to purchase them. Technology, while making some jobs obsolete often creates new and better jobs. (Source: BLS, Measuring Worth)
I hope this helps put a few things into perspective.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
