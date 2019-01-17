From theater equipment to coding and robotics programs, the contributions made by the Linwood Education Foundation in 2018 will benefit the students at Seaview Elementary and Belhaven Middle School for years to come. With the help of D’Arcy Johnson Day, the nonprofit organization raised more than $54,000 at its 2018 gala and funded a wide range of grants in the district’s elementary and middle school.
“The Linwood Education Foundation is run entirely by parent volunteers, and our annual gala is our only fundraiser,” said Lauren Gibson, co-president of the Linwood Education Foundation. “DJD’s generous support as the title sponsor for the event gives us a tremendous jump-start in covering our costs and allows us to donate as much as possible to programs and equipment that will help both our students and our community.”
With the proceeds of the 2018 Gala, the Linwood Education Foundation contributed the funds for a sound system and new light board at Belhaven Middle School, a walking track at Seaview Elementary School, and new programs in music, robotics and coding throughout the district. In addition, the foundation funded a grant that will allow Belhaven students to make blankets for children in foster care and veterans.
“We’re thrilled with the impact we’ve made in 2018, and we look forward to making more valuable contributions in the coming year,” said Gibson. “DJD will once again serve as the title sponsor for our Gala, so we are well on our way to another successful fundraiser.”
Gibson and Co-President Megan Mostecki are working with Linwood Education Foundation officers Brooke Stromfeld, Adrien Levinson and Kathleen Novasack to plan the 2019 Gala, which will take place Saturday, March 23, at Linwood Country Club. The event will recognize Linwood community member honoree Junetta Dix and district staff honoree Marisa Hieb, a teacher at Seaview Elementary School.
For more information about Linwood Education Foundation and the 2019 Gala, visit the Linwood Education Foundation Facebook page or contact the organization at thelefgala@gmail.com. For more information about D’Arcy Johnson Day, see djdlawyers.com.