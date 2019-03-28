As a retirement specialist, I frequently have clients who experience “sudden wealth,” which often comes in the form of an inheritance. Clients who perhaps are already doing well end up inheriting an amount of money equal to multiple times their current savings. You may be in a heightened emotional state if you recently lost a loved one, which can easily throw off your decision making judgement. Here is a list of some suggested “do’s” and “don’ts”.
Let’s start with the “don’ts”:
1. Do not rush out and buy a new home, an expensive car, a vacation home or major purchase. It isn’t to say you can’t make any of these purchases; you just shouldn’t do it right away, in my opinion.
2. Do not buy or invest in a new business venture. We have all dreamed about what we would do with a lot of money. Many times this includes starting or buying a business. While the idea may sound great, remember you may have little to no experience in doing this. In addition, the people who are successful in this business venture have likely spent years and made countless mistakes to get where they are now.
3. Do not go overboard with helping your kids, distant relatives or friends. Having multiple lottery winners as clients, I can tell you it’s amazing how many “friends” and “close” family members you suddenly have when you come into a lot of money! According to the National Endowment for Financial Education, 70 percent of all lottery winners end up broke within a few years.
Here is what I think you should do with your new good fortune:
1. Do take several months to a year to consider what you want this money to do for you. Remember, money is a tool and is intended to serve a purpose for you. What do you want that purpose to be? I would suggest spending a lot of time researching any large purchases.
2. Do start college funds for your children and/or grandchildren. But consider carefully what each family member that you want to help really needs. Some need college funds, others your time more than money, or a down payment on a “move-up” home to accommodate a growing family.
3. Do consider helping society in order to leave behind a legacy. You were blessed with this money. Make sure as many people benefit from it as possible without giving it all away or having it become a burden to you.
4. Do keep the money in perspective. If it was left to you by someone else, consider what they would have wanted you to do with the funds.
5. Do hire a team of professionals who have a lot of experience in this area. Speaking to a good tax adviser, estate planning/tax attorney and a financial planner professional are a must. Sudden wealth does not automatically translate to being able to handle it on your own.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is president and founder of Reich Asset Management.
