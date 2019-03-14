030719_gal_history1
The Dream Hill Senior Citizen Guest Home

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

A precursor to the many senior citizen care facilities in Galloway Township, the Dream Hill Senior Citizen Guest Home was opened in 1979 on Route 9 just north of Smithville. It operated for only six years. Today an upscale home sits on the hill.

The Galloway Township Historical Society and Museum is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. It is located in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.

