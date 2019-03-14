Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
A precursor to the many senior citizen care facilities in Galloway Township, the Dream Hill Senior Citizen Guest Home was opened in 1979 on Route 9 just north of Smithville. It operated for only six years. Today an upscale home sits on the hill.
