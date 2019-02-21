East Lynne Theater Company, with the Henry Sawyer Inn and Twin Gables Inn, will present Murder Mystery Weekends on March 8-9, 22-23, 29-30 and April 5-6.
Participants can test their crime-solving skills while staying in one of the bed & breakfasts.
East Lynne's Murder Mystery Weekends were cited as among the top five in the country by AM New York.
The weekends allow guests to portray the detective, murderer, victim, witness, curious bystander and other crime-related characters, with Frank Smith, an experienced retired Philadelphia police detective, giving just enough information to get sleuthing skills going.
Packages include Friday night appetizers at the Henry Sawyer Inn, dinner at one of Cape May’s fine restaurants, breakfasts at the inns and a dessert reception on Saturday evening — all while guests continue to gather clues to solve the crime.
The all-inclusive cost for two people in a deluxe room is $529 plus tax; an upgrade to a 2-room suite is $60 additional. Add a third or fourth person in a suite for an additional $139 plus tax per person.
Reservations are made at the Henry Sawyer Inn by calling 609-884-5667 or by e-mail to henrysawyerinn@verizon.net.
To reserve at the Twin Gables Inn, call 609-884-7332 or e-mail twgables@verizon.net.
Those who do not need housing, but would like to participate in the weekend, may also contact the Henry Sawyer Inn about cost and details.